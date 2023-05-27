(Bloomberg) -- China’s Shandong aircraft carrier, together with two other ships, passed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, according to a Taiwan government statement. Taipei said it is monitoring the situation and will respond accordingly.

The three vessels sailed through the Strait and cruised along the west of its median line in a north-bound direction, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.

