(Bloomberg) -- China’s ambassador to the U.S. called for the two countries to take history as a guide to solve today’s disputes, in an apparent attempt to cool rising tensions between the two countries.

The two sides should carry forward the spirit of Ping-Pong diplomacy and seek common ground, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in a speech on Saturday commemorating a series of table-tennis matches held between China and U.S. that paved the way for President Richard Nixon’s 1972 visit to Beijing.

“50 years ago, the differences between us were far greater than they are today,” Cui said at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of China-U.S. Ping Pong Diplomacy. “But the two sides, bearing in mind the fundamental well-being and common aspirations of the people, showed respect for their differences.”

Read more: Biden Signals Continued Beijing Tension Over Industrial Policy

Cui praised the diplomacy of an older generation of leaders, which he said “moves the big ball with the little ball,” calling on both sides to strengthen collaboration on an array of issues today such as Covid responses and climate change.

“In the face of varied global challenges, China and the U.S. can and should cooperate in more rather than fewer areas,” Cui said.

