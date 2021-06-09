China and the U.S. Agree to Push Forward Trade, Investment Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese and U.S. commerce ministers agreed to push forward trade and investment links in their first call since the start of the Biden administration.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with his counterpart Gina Raimondo on Thursday morning China time, according to a Chinese government statement. The two “exchanged views frankly and pragmatically on relevant issues and mutual concerns” according to the statement.

The call was the third between senior officials in recent weeks, after Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.