(Bloomberg) -- China and Britain’s war of words over Hong King escalated Wednesday, with the two sides openly accusing each other of behaving inappropriately toward the former U.K. colony.

After Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament she was “shocked” by the scenes of violence when protesters stormed the Hong Kong Legislative Council on Monday, China’s ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, gave a rare televised statement, accusing the British government of meddling.

“The U.K. government chose to stand on the wrong side, it has made inappropriate remarks, not only to interfere in the internal affairs of Hong Kong but also to back up the violent lawbreakers,” Liu said. He also said Britain has tried to “obstruct” Hong Kong authorities from “bringing the criminals to justice, which is utter interference in Hong Kong’s rule of law.”

Liu was in turn summoned to the U.K. Foreign Office to explain his comments. The row has sabotaged Britain’s attempts to improve relations with China as it prepares to leave the European Union and looks for trade deals around the world.

‘Peacefully and Lawfully’

For all that it wants a good relationship with China, the U.K. feels an obligation toward the people of Hong Kong, which it handed over in 1997 after 156 years of British rule. That was under a “one country, two systems” agreement negotiated in 1984 by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, designed to guarantee freedoms for Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong frequently invoke that deal and call on the U.K. to intervene when they feel its terms are being ignored; demonstrators who entered the Legislative Council building unfurled a Union Jack-emblazoned colonial flag as part of their protests.

“The vast majority of the hundreds of thousands who marched did so peacefully and lawfully,” May told Parliament. “It is vital that Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British joint declaration are respected,” she said, noting the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China this week.

China has demanded the U.K. stay out of its affairs in Hong Kong. Its Foreign Ministry this week said the Sino-British agreement “no longer has any practical significance.”

“I would like to reiterate that Hong Kong is China’s special administrative region, it is not what it used to be under the British colonial rule,” Liu said.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned China of unspecified “serious consequences” if it abandoned the deal. “We want to be the best of friends with China,” he told Channel 4 News. “We want to trade with China, but we expect all countries that we have internationally binding agreements with to honor those agreements.”

