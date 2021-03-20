China and U.S. to Cooperate on Climate Change, Xinhua Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S.-Chinese dialogue “is always better than confrontation” since the relationship is “one of the most important” in the world, China’s Xinhua news agency said in a commentary after tense talks between the two sides in Alaska.

Both countries are committed to cooperating on climate change and will establish a joint working group on the topic, Xinhua reported. The two sides will also hold talks on facilitating activities of each other’s diplomatic and consular missions and personnel, as well as on issues related to journalists, according to Xinhua.

That portrayal contrasts with closing comments Friday by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who made no public mention of any agreement with their Chinese counterparts.

China has no intention of interfering in the political system of the U.S. or to “challenge or replace its status and influence,” Xinhua said. For its part, the U.S. should respect Chinese sovereignty and security, and “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs on Taiwan and issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang.”

