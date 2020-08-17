(Bloomberg) -- China started an anti-dumping investigation into Australian wine, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Tuesday.

The probe would normally finish within a year, but can extend to Feb 18, 2022, according to the statement. The investigation applies to wine sold in containers holding two liters or less.

Australia’s China Ties Fray Even as Two-Way Trade Booms

Relations between Canberra and Beijing, which have close economic ties, have grown increasingly frayed in recent months. Following an Australian demand earlier this year for China to allow international investigators to probe the origins of Covid-19, China halted some beef imports and then placed tariffs on Australia’s barley exports in May after the conclusion of earlier anti-dumping probe.

(Corrects date of barley tariffs in third paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.