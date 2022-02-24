(Bloomberg) -- China’s top disciplinary watchdog criticized financial agencies for lacking risk awareness following a probe of the country’s regulators and state banks.

Some agencies “do not have sufficient awareness to prevent and defuse risks, and their mechanisms for identifying, warning and handling such risks are not sound enough,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Thursday.

The antigraft body ordered financial agencies to conduct comprehensive reviews for possible hidden risks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pressed ahead with his signature anti-corruption drive after almost a decade in power, most recently focusing on law enforcement. The campaign is in tandem with a sweeping crackdown on the country’s private sector that has targeted top technology and property firms.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.