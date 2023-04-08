(Bloomberg) -- About 95% of applicants approved in Hong Kong’s program to attract top talent to the city were from mainland China, according to government statistics.

There were a total of 14,240 applications for the Top Talent Pass Scheme in first two months after Chief Executive John Lee launched the program in December, 8,797 of which had been approved so far, the Immigration Department said in a reply to lawmakers’ questions.

Hong Kong is fighting to stem a brain drain that is threatening its status as an international financial hub. The city’s working population declined 2.4% last year, the biggest drop since 1985, in part due to strict Covid policies and Beijing’s political crackdown.

More than half of the successful ­applicants to the talent program were between the ages of 18 to 30, while over 30% were aged 31 to 40, according to the government report.

The program to attract high-income workers and top university graduates has already drawn scrutiny. Hong Kong granted a disgraced Chinese scientist who gene-edited babies the work permit, only to revoke it hours later on suspicion that He Jiankui made “false statements” in his application.

