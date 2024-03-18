(Bloomberg) -- China has appointed a Foreign Ministry spokesman who previously worked for an entity sanctioned by the US government, a choice that comes as the world’s largest economies work to mend frayed ties.

Lin Jian, 46, was introduced to journalists at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday. Previously, he was assigned to a position at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, in the nation’s far Western region that is home to a large Muslim Uyghur population.

XPCC is a state-affiliated organization that was sanctioned in 2020 by the US for alleged human-rights abuses including mass arbitrary detention. Beijing denies the accusations.

When asked whether his ties to XPCC could be disadvantageous to Beijing’s efforts to stabilize relations with the US, Lin — a 25-year veteran of the ministry — avoided the question, only saying it was routine for the Chinese government to send some officials to work in local provinces and regions.

“This kind of arrangement will help our diplomats know more about China’s local situation and better serve the development of local areas,” Lin said. “It will also help local authorities to better communicate with other countries.”

