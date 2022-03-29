(Bloomberg) -- China named a newly-appointed statistics bureau chief and a vice finance minister to become advisers to the central bank, replacing two members from those departments who have left their positions.

Kang Yi, who became the head of the National Bureau of Statistics earlier this month, and Deputy Finance Minister Yu Weiping have been approved to become members of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy committee, according to a Tuesday notice by the State Council.

Ning Jizhe, who stepped down after helming the NBS for six years, and Zou Jiayi, who left her position as Deputy Finance Minister last year, will no longer be members of the monetary policy committee.

The committee is chaired by PBOC Governor Yi Gang and comprised of about a dozen representatives from various regulators, government agencies and the academic field. The committee convenes quarterly to formulate policy advice that’s submitted to the cabinet.

