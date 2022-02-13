(Bloomberg) -- A former vice president of China Development Bank has been arrested for alleged corruption, the latest in Beijing’s months-long anti-graft campaign that has snared more than 20 officials in its finance sector alone.

Charges against He Xingxiang include accepting bribes, issuing loans illegally and concealing overseas deposits, according to a Sunday statement from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. He was placed under investigation in September, before being expelled from the Communist Party last month.

In October, China kicked off a nationwide anti-graft crackdown focused on financial institutions and regulators. The stepped-up scrutiny of the nation’s $54 trillion financial system has taken down more than 20 officials since. Cai Esheng, the former vice chairman at the banking watchdog who retired in 2013, was just arrested over charges alleging bribery and abuse of power.

Founded in 1994 as a policy bank under the leadership of China’s cabinet, China Development Bank’s shareholders include the finance ministry and the national council for its social security fund.

