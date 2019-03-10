(Bloomberg) -- China asked domestic airlines to temporarily ground Boeing Co. 737 Max jets after a model operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed on Sunday, Caijing reported, citing an unidentified industry participant.

Flight ET302 plunged to the ground minutes after leaving Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya, killing all 157 people on board. It was the second deadly accident in five months for the U.S. manufacturer’s best-selling jet.

A Lion Air 737 Max plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia on Oct. 29, killing 189 passengers and crew. A preliminary report indicated that pilots struggled to maintain control following an equipment malfunction.

A Boeing representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

