(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have asked insurer Ping An Insurance Group to take a controlling stake in developer Country Garden Holdings Co., Reuters reported.

China’s State Council has instructed the local government of southern Guangdong province, where both companies are based, to help arrange a rescue, according to the report.

Ping An said in a statement that the report is untrue and it hasn’t received any such requests from any relevant government agencies. Country Garden didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Country Garden last month defaulted on a dollar bond for the first time, introducing fresh uncertainty into a property market that’s stuck in its biggest downturn in decades. Authorities have been seeking to revive the industry after developers suffered record defaults during a years-long debt crisis.

Authorities want to avoid the risk that Country Garden’s liquidity problems spill over to the wider economy, according to Reuters. The talks with Ping An started in late August and remain at an early stage, it said.

Ping An, one of China’s leading insurers, had a 4.9% stake in Country Garden as of August, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Shares of Ping An fell as much as 5.6% in Hong Kong trading after the report. Country Garden rose 8.1%.

Country Garden and another defaulted property giant China Evergrande Group play an outsized role underpinning the livelihoods of tens of thousands of employees and construction workers. They sold homes to buyers who are still waiting for the company to complete the construction of their homes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ramped up steps to support the economy recently, such as by issuing more sovereign debt for infrastructure spending, raising the budget deficit ratio and even making an unprecedented visit to the central bank.

Authorities have taken several moves in recent months to fine-tune real estate policy, including a broad relaxation of downpayment requirements for homes and cuts to some mortgage rates.

That hasn’t been enough to turn things around: Property investment contracted 9.1% in the first nine months of the year. Country Garden’s September contracted sales tumbled 81% from a year earlier.

--With assistance from Zhang Dingmin.

(Updates with company statement in third paragraph, details throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.