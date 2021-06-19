(Bloomberg) -- Three astronauts have entered the space station that China is developing as they begin a three-month mission there, state-backed broadcaster CGTN reported.

Shenzhou-12, the Chinese rocket carrying the three astronauts, took off on Thursday. The astronauts will spend their time in the Tianhe orbiting module helping develop the project’s technology and systems, state media have said.

As they began their mission, the three astronauts were unpacking supplies and setting up Wi-Fi connections and other equipment, CGTN reported on Saturday.

The space station is part of China’s effort to catch up to the U.S. as a space power.

