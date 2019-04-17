(Bloomberg) -- Chinese carmakers surged on speculation authorities are considering relaxing controls over the number of automobile licenses in major cities.

A document is circulating on Chinese social media purporting to be a consultation paper issued by the National Development and Reform Commission seeking opinions on easing curbs on car licenses and measures to new-energy vehicle purchases, said Danny Chen, an analyst at CIMB Securities Ltd.

The NDRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on its authenticity.

Shares of electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. soared as much as 14 percent in Hong Kong, leading gains on the MSCI China Index, where Chinese automaker stocks accounted for six of the top 10 gainers. Great Wall Motor Co. rose as much as 9.7 percent and was on track for its highest close since June 2018. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. rose as much as 12 percent. In Shanghai, Chongqing Changan Automobile gained 9.9 percent.

The world’s biggest auto market is suffering from its worst slump in a generation. China car sales plunged for a 10th consecutive month in March, dragged down by slowing growth and trade tensions with the U.S. The slump has intensified competition, forcing manufacturers and dealers to offer discounts that squeeze their margins.

