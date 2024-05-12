(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese program to backstop debt of distressed developers came within days of being tested for the first time, but averted fueling debate about the fallout from such intervention after Country Garden Holdings Co. paid bond interest.

The distressed developer paid interest totaling 65.95 million yuan ($9.1 million) on its 3.95% note and 3.8% bond, according to its filings. The move came three days after the company’s onshore unit said it couldn’t make coupon payments on the notes due May 9. Both notes are guaranteed by state-owned firm China Bond Insurance Co.

The payment raises questions about the outcome of talks between China Bond Insurance and Country Garden, given speculation that the guarantor would likely push issuers first to pay under this program to avoid raising moral hazard issues. Any nonpayment in this program could open the door to more distressed borrowers not paying as they wouldn’t want to be seen being selective about which debts to pay.

Last week, Country Garden said it would try to pay within three working days, and that if it didn’t, the guarantor would step in if payments weren’t made.

China Bond Insurance is at the heart of a program introduced by authorities in 2022 to help private-sector developers struggling with the country’s property-debt crisis avoid liquidity crunches.

So far at least 33 bonds have been issued under the program, with 33.7 billion yuan raised in total, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. No coupon payments have been missed on other bonds guaranteed under the program. Some developers that have issued notes via the program, such as CIFI Holdings Group Co., have defaulted on other bonds, but not those guaranteed by China Bond Insurance.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.