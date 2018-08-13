(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks’ soured loans surged by a record last quarter, potentially adding pressure on authorities to further ease their deleveraging campaign as the trade war intensifies.

Non-performing loans rose 183 billion yuan ($26.6 billion) to hit 1.96 trillion yuan by the end of June, the biggest quarterly increase in data going back more than a decade, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Monday. Soured loans represented 1.86 percent of total advances, the highest ratio since March 2009.

China’s two-year crackdown on its shadow-banking sector has made it harder for weaker borrowers to refinance debt. However, regulators have started tapping the brakes on the deleveraging campaign over recent weeks as the $12 trillion economy slows and U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to slap more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The central bank now wants banks to lend more, and has taken several steps including easing one of its capital requirements under the so-called macro prudential assessment framework.

Capital adequacy ratios have dipped across China’s banking system in recent years, with dramatic declines at some smaller lenders. Falling stock markets have also made it harder to raise fresh capital. Chinese banks’ overall capital adequacy ratio fell to 13.57 percent as of June from 13.64 percent at the end of March.

The industry’s total profits rose by 6.4 percent in the first half from the same period a year earlier to reach 1 trillion yuan, according to the statement.

Chinese banks advanced 9 trillion yuan of new loans in the first half of 2018, an increase of 1 trillion yuan from a year earlier, according to the central bank.

