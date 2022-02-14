(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks continued to boost lending to the property sector in January, extending about 600 billion yuan ($94 billion) of loans, double the monthly average from the fourth quarter, China Securities Journal reported, citing regulatory and banking sources.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co.’s subsidiary agreed to buy a 94% stake in Everjoy Services, a property management provider, while Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is seeking buyers for nearly 40 projects estimated to be worth 77.1 billion yuan, the South China Morning Post reported.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developers fell after plunging 4.7% Monday, the most in five months. China Vanke Co. Chairman Yu Liang said builders’ income this year “will definitely drop significantly.”

Key Developments:

Banks Boost Lending to Property Sector (8:30 a.m. HK)

Banks continued boosting lending to the property sector in January, China Securities Journal reported.

Property development loans increased by about 200 billion yuan and mortgage loans rose by around 100 billion yuan last month, according to the report.

The real estate market will be generally stable throughout the year, with investment in the property sector likely to bottom out and rebound in the first half, the journal said. The investment growth rate is expected to reach between 1% to 2% this year.

Shimao Seeks Buyers for 40 Projects (8:15 a.m. HK)

Shimao Group is seeking buyers for nearly 40 projects, including shopping malls and serviced apartments, estimated to be worth 77.1 billion yuan, South China Morning Post reported, citing a document.

Shimao has approached potential buyers including state-owned rivals and financial firms though the response has been lukewarm, according the report, citing two unidentified people.

Country Garden Enters Pact to Buy Everjoy (8:10 a.m. HK)

Country Garden Services’ subsidiary agreed to buy a 94% stake in Everjoy Services, a property management service provider in China, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Monday.

Country Garden held about a 6.2% stake in Everjoy Services as of Monday.

