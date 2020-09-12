(Bloomberg) -- China will halt imports of pork from Germany on concern about a pig-killing disease.

Germany, which counts on China for almost two-thirds of its pork exports, confirmed a case of African swine fever last week. That’s already caused South Korea and Japan to suspend purchases, and Taiwan to begin inspecting the luggage of passengers from the European nation.

China Bans German Pork Imports Over Swine Fever Cases

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.