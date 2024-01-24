(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators offered more financial support for struggling developers by broadening their access to some commercial loans, the latest effort to stem a property slowdown and revive market confidence amid a stock market rout.

The People’s Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration will allow bank loans pledged against developers’ commercial properties to be used to repay other loans and bonds, according to a joint notice late Wednesday. The regulators will permit this easing until the end of the year.

The announcement comes just hours after the central bank said it will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks within two weeks, underscoring the mounting urgency across President Xi Jinping’s government to shore up the economy and halt a $6 trillion stock-market plunge.

China’s extended property downturn has been a major headwind for the economy, ratcheting up pressure on developers that are struggling to repay debt and complete projects. It’s sparked a raft of moves from authorities to reverse the spiral, including relaxed homebuying curbs last month in Beijing and Shanghai.

The loan measure expands the playbook for finance officials to address the liquidity crisis faced by developers, boosting access to loans backed by commercial real estate including office towers and malls. Some Chinese developers pledge these assets to secure bank loans, and use them to enhance credit when selling new bonds guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance.

About 10% of real estate in China is commercial, meaning some developers may increase funding by about 10%, said Yan Yuejin, research director at E-house China Research and Development Institute.

“Under the policy, developers can tap such loans to replenish liquidity and ease debt pressure,” Yan said.

Among big property firms, Country Garden Holdings Co. defaulted on a dollar bond for the first time in late October. China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, narrowly avoided liquidation last month when a winding-up court hearing was postponed, as it struggles to restructure its borrowings.

To boost confidence, the government earlier signaled stronger support to ease developers’ funding woes. Financial firms are responding, with Ping An Bank Co. putting 41 developers on a list of builders eligible for its funding support, Bloomberg reported this month. Authorities also recently called on local governments to back developers’ financing needs, including drafting a list of projects eligible for funding.

The impact of the latest measures has been “worse than expected” due to sluggish consumer demand, researchers at China Index Holdings said last week. China home prices in December fell the most in almost nine years, the latest official data showed. Not a single city among 70 saw their existing-home prices rise a month earlier.

In Wednesday’s move, regulators sought to ensure the safety of bank loans. They asked lenders to approve borrowing to developers with “regulated operations” and when “risks are controlled.” The loan-to-value ratio of debt pledged by commercial properties can’t exceed 70% of the appraised value of the property, according to the notice. The value of prime office space has tumbled about 30% from pre-Covid highs in some major cities, according to Colliers International Group Inc.

