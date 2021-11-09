(Bloomberg) -- China has begun marketing what’s become an annual offering of sovereign debt in euros, three weeks after its latest dollar bond deal.

The nation’s Ministry of Finance said Oct. 29 it would sell a combined 4 billion euros ($4.64 billion) of three-, seven- and 12-year notes. A person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified, said Wednesday that initial price guidance was as follows:

Global investors have shown strong interest in China’s sovereign debt offerings. Robust demand for the country’s dollar bonds last month indicates international buyers haven’t lost their interest despite liquidity struggles in China’s property sector. The government sold 4 billion euros of debt denominated in the currency in both 2019 and 2020, with last year’s deal including its first negative-yielding sovereign bond. In comparison, yields on China’s five- and 10-year onshore government bonds are above 2.7%.

China has been shortening the maturities of euro bonds being offered. The 2019 sale was made up of seven- through 20-year debt, while last year’s consisted of five-, 10- and 15-year issues.

