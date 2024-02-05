China Biotech Stocks Lag Benchmark Most in Four Years on US Bill

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biotech stocks faced renewed selling pressure as geopolitical concerns add to a list of headwinds weighing on the sector.

A gauge of Chinese biotech firms has underperformed the MSCI China Index by the most since early 2020 amid a recently proposed US legislation to ban some Chinese firms from government contracts. This comes after China’s health-care sector was beaten down over the past two years by factors such as the inclusion of some companies in US’ unverified list and a government crackdown on corruption.

Health-care sector underperformed the broader market last year due to the “anti-corruption rule and high interest rates,” said Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Wilfred Yuen. “Now of course, WuXi Bio and AppTec are dragging down the whole biotech and pharma sectors.”

The MSCI China Health Care index has been among the worst performing sub-gauges of the broader benchmark this year, falling more than 23%. WuXi AppTec Co. and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. were the biggest losers after the draft bill by the US listed the former and its units among “biotechnology companies of concern.”

