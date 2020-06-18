(Bloomberg) -- Ebang International has launched a roadshow for its U.S. initial public offering that could raise as much as $126 million, becoming the second Chinese Bitcoin mining machine maker to seek a U.S. listing.

If successful, Ebang will follow in the footsteps of larger rival Canaan Inc., which raised $90 million in an IPO last November after abandoning a plan to raise about $1 billion in Hong Kong. Ebang itself filed twice in Hong Kong before switching to the U.S., while Bitmain Technologies Ltd. -- the world’s biggest producer of cryptocurrency mining chips -- also made a failed Hong Kong IPO attempt.

It is not an easy time for Chinese companies looking to go public in the U.S. Sentiment around such deals has soured in the wake of a string of disappointing debuts last year and more recently the meltdown of Luckin Coffee Inc., once one of China’s brightest startups, amid an accounting scandal.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated sharply during the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. Senate recently passed a bill that could lead to some Chinese companies being barred from U.S. exchanges, a risk Ebang alludes to in its prospectus.

“Enactment of the Kennedy Bill or any other similar legislations or efforts to increase U.S. regulatory access to audit information could cause investor uncertainty for affected issuers, including us, and the stock price could be materially and adversely affected,” Ebang said.

Recent Chinese IPOs in the U.S., however, have received a warm reception. The largest three listings in the past two month have risen an average of 39% from their offer prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, of the 14 U.S. IPOs by Chinese companies all year, just five are trading above water.

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

China Bohai Bank Hong Kong exchange Size about $2b Pre-marketing from June 22 CCBI, Haitong, ABC International, CLSA

SK Biopharmaceuticals Korea stock exchange Size up to $805m Pricing June 19, listing around July 2 NH Investment & Securities, Citi, Morgan Stanley

Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co. Hong Kong exchange Size up to $286m Pricing June 19, listing June 29 Morgan Stanley, Haitong

Kangji Medical Holdings Ltd. Hong Kong exchange Size up to $404m Pricing June 19, trading June 29 Goldman Sachs, Citic Securities, Bank of America

Genetron Holdings Nasdaq exchange Size up to $176m Pricing June 18, trading June 19 Credit Suisse, CICC

Ebang International Nasdaq exchange Size up to $126 million Pricing on June 25 AMTD, Loop Capital Markets, Prime Number Capital

Smoore International Holdings Hong Kong exchange Size at least $800m Pre-marketing from June 15 CLSA

Zhenro Services Group Hong Kong exchange Pre-marketing from June 15 CCB International, BNP Paribas

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Hong Kong exchange Pre-marketing from June 15 Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley



More ECM situations we are following:

Far East Horizon entered into an agreement to sell $300m 2.50% convertible bonds, according to statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange

JD.com Inc. soared about 6% in its Thursday debut in Hong Kong, a solid start that underscores strong investor appetite for a growing line-up of Chinese tech giants seeking to list closer to home

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. jumped the most in two months in Hong Kong after the Chinese carmaker’s board approved a plan to sell new stock and add a listing in Shanghai.

