(Bloomberg) -- China blasted remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to the US this week, saying that any “wrong actions” taken by its Asian neighbor will be met with “resolute, necessary responses” from Beijing.

Kishida’s comments were described as “a severe provocation” in a statement from the Chinese embassy in Japan. They “distorted facts and smeared China,” the embassy said.

Japan’s leader, in a speech to a joint session of the US Congress, said China’s actions present an unprecedented challenge “to the peace and stability of the international community at large.” Kishida and President Joe Biden this week also unveiled a list of initiatives aimed at boosting defense and intelligence cooperation, terming Chinese maritime activities in disputed areas as “dangerous.”

China has never been a threat to Japan in their relations over the past 2,000 years, the Chinese statement said. “It is Japan that waged wars of aggression against China and other Asian nations.”

In his first summit with both Biden and Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this week, Kishida agreed to deploy Japanese Coast Guard members to patrol aboard a US Coast Guard vessel in the Indo-Pacific. The three nations will also step-up military exercises.

‘Two Faced’

China’s statement also accused Japan of being “two-faced” by claiming to seek a strategic relationship of mutual benefit with Beijing while increasingly exaggerating the “China threat theory” in the US.

Japan is again embarking on a wrong path by expanding its military capabilities, China warded. “You reap what you sow.”

Earlier Friday, China’s military criticized a “certain non-regional country” for frequently sending military vessels and aircraft to the South China Sea and gathering its allies to build “small cliques” against China. “These acts are irresponsible and extremely dangerous,” Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in Beijing at a press conference.

