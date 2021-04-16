(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is responsible for delaying the global achievement of key climate change targets set down in the Paris accord, Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing Friday.

“It was the U.S. that announced its withdrawal from the Paris agreement in 2017 and stopped implementing its NDCs, which held the world back from achieving the goals of the Paris agreement,” Zhao said. NDCs are the “nationally determined contributions” to the promised reduction in greenhouse gases.

Washington’s flip-flop and eventual return to the agreement was “nothing to brag about,” he said. “Actually it should be ashamed of it.”

Zhao said the U.S. had not proposed its NDC nor had it given an explanation on how to make up for the four-year “action gap.” Washington also has not made up for the arrears it owes to the green climate fund, he said.

White House Considering Nearly Doubling Obama’s Climate Vow

Such a stance was in contrast with China’s efforts to address climate change, Zhao said. “Who is taking actions and making contributions and who is spouting empty rhetoric?” he asked.

The White House is considering a pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% or more by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the deliberations, a target that would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation and other sectors.

The figure is expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration before the April 22-23 climate summit hosted by the White House. The White House has invited the leaders of 40 nations, including some of the biggest polluters and smaller, and less wealthy nations that are especially vulnerable to the changes brought by a warming planet.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.