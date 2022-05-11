May 11, 2022
China Blasts WHO Chief’s Covid Zero Criticism as ‘Irresponsible’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China denounced the World Health Organization’s criticism of the country’s zero-tolerance Covid strategy, urging the body’s chief to stop making “irresponsible” statements.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian defended the lockdown-dependent Covid Zero approach in response to questions Wednesday about criticism from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Tedros had argued a day earlier that the strategy was no longer sustainable, saying that a “shift would be very important.”
“We hope the relevant individual will make objective and reasonable views of China’s epidemic protocol and policy and try to get a better understanding of the facts and refrain from making irresponsible remarks,” Zhao told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
