China Bond Big Bang, Bubble Delay, Ultimate Stress Test: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The admission of foreign investors into China’s $15 trillion bond market -- cemented this year when the country rounded out its inclusion in all three of the top global indexes -- may just mark the big bang equivalent to WTO entry
- The shelving of the Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble shows just how delicate the process of reopening borders is, even for places that have largely contained the coronavirus
- Australia’s A$7.1 trillion ($5.2 trillion) housing market is facing the ultimate stress test -- the first recession in almost three decades -- and passing with flying colors for now
- Here’s how a veteran Communist Party bureaucrat quietly changed climate history
- The holiday-shortened week in the U.S. will be a packed one for economic data, while Fed meeting minutes will show how policy makers view adding to stimulus
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will commit to increased spending this week as he seeks to shore up the U.K. economy amid the “enormous strain and stress” of the coronavirus pandemic
- German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the partial lockdown of the economy may have to continue into next month
- The perfect storm is swamping the busiest gateway to the U.S. economy heading into the holiday season
- It’s not often a top bureaucrat in Singapore publicly discloses personal vulnerabilities, but the coronavirus pandemic is upending what is seldom discussed outside close circles, as seen with Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the island’s Economic Development Board
