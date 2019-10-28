(Bloomberg) -- A sell-off in China’s government bonds is getting worse by the day.

The plunge in the sovereign notes accelerated on Monday, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield up by the most since April. Selling momentum surged to the strongest since late 2017, according to the 14-day Relative Strength Index on the rate.

Risk appetite has returned as traders become increasingly optimistic that China and the U.S. will sign a partial trade deal next month. Meanwhile, bets for aggressive monetary easing have waned as the Asian nation’s inflation grew at a faster-than-expected pace in September. The central bank defied some watchers’ expectations in refraining from injecting one-year cash using a targeted tool since last week, further damping hopes for cheaper funding.

“Sovereign notes could drop more toward the confirmation of a trade deal in November,” said Stephen Chiu, an Asian currency and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. The debt will look attractive when the yield is close to 3.4%, he said, adding the rate could fall to 3.2%-3.3% by year-end. “I don’t think the risk-on mood could last. It’s too early to call it a happy ending of the trade war.”

The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds rose 5 basis points to 3.29% as of 12:45 p.m. in Shanghai. The cost has jumped 28 basis points since hitting a three-year low in early September, making the debt one of the worst performing notes in Asia. The yuan’s 12-month interest-rate swaps climbed to 2.82%, highest since May, suggesting traders are pricing in tighter liquidity.

