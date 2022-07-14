(Bloomberg) -- Easy liquidity conditions in China are fueling a lucrative carry trade in bonds, with traders betting the gains will be sustained despite signs the central bank bank is moving toward normalizing monetary policy.

China’s overnight borrowing rate in the interbank market dropped to 1.17% this week, the lowest since January 2021, widening the spread with the benchmark five-year note to the most in over than a year. The yield differential may hand investors a return of as much as 1.4%. Near-record high trading volumes for the repurchase contracts are highlighting the popularity of such trades.

The People’s Bank of China cut its daily short-term liquidity operation starting this month, a decision analysts see as a shift from its crisis policy easing amid signs of a pick up in growth. Still, they don’t expect liquidity to tighten enough to crimp such carry trades as the PBOC is seen prioritizing boosting the Covid-battered economy over clamping down on excess leverage.

“China has granted a green light to re-leverage this year,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.

The PBOC lowered its daily short-term liquidity operation to 3 billion yuan ($444 million) this month, the smallest amount since January 2021, removing more cash in the first five sessions of this month than it injected toward the end of June. Liquidity remains abundant despite the move with a senior central-bank official describing interbank cash conditions as “reasonably ample.”

The PBOC’s shift has reminded investors of 2021 when the central bank abruptly drained cash from the banking system, a move that pushed overnight borrowing costs to a six-year high, while inflicting losses on such carry trades. However, most analysts don’t expect similar action this time around.

Growth Drag

China data later on Friday is forecast to show the economy expanded at the slowest pace since early 2020. The threat of renewed lockdowns due to a resurgence in Covid cases is keeping sentiment subdued even as exports rose at a faster-than-expected pace and credit jumped to the highest on record for June.

Policy makers will “remain patient going forward” given the fragile state of the economy, according to Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. The wider spread between overnight rates and bond yields is due to the expansion of the government’s fiscal policy and the potential front-loading of special local government bonds, he said.

The turnover for the overnight repo was at 5.7 trillion yuan on Wednesday, near a record high of 5.8 trillion yuan seen last month. The yield on China’s five-year bond fell three basis points to 2.57% on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.