11m ago
China Boom Persists, Fed Meeting, Bail Out or Bail In?: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record first-quarter growth amid strong exports and rising business confidence
- U.S. GDP data are likely to show output approaching its pre-pandemic level just as the Fed delivers its third policy decision of the year
- The history of recent China financial rescues, and the details of the Huarong case, suggest that if the PBOC does move it will be more a ‘bail-in’ than a ‘bail-out,’ writes David Qu
- As India recorded more than 234,000 new Covid-19 infections last Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally and tweeted: “I’ve never seen such huge crowds.” The massive outbreak means India’s double-digit economic growth forecast is in peril
- The BOJ’s commentary on financial risks at its two-day meeting ending Tuesday may offer insight on how it will conduct asset purchases in its now-more-flexible framework, writes Yuki Masujima
- Hong Kong and Singapore will announce a start to their highly anticipated two-way air travel bubble as soon as Monday
- Italy’s government signed off on a package of investment and reforms that will be financed by the EU’s $968 billion recovery fund
- Has the emerging-market tantrum paused? Ziad Daoud analyzes the drivers of currencies
- ECB policy makers expect a difficult discussion at the next meeting in June over whether to start slowing their emergency bond-buying
- Business class was a silent and spacious sanctuary for the well-heeled until the pandemic destroyed aviation. But as flights creep back, this once-exclusive haven is being invaded, by the masses
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.