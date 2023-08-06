(Bloomberg) -- China has increased aid to storm-affected areas, distributing an additional 350 million yuan ($48.8 million) to support rescue and anti-flooding efforts as heavy rains continue to hit different parts of the country, killing six people in the northeast.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management disbursed the funds to areas including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin, the emergency management ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The government had earlier issued 170 million yuan in aid to affected centers.

At least four people were reported to be missing in Shulan city, Jilin province, where the six deaths were recorded, Xinhua News Agency said. Rain has been falling since Tuesday in the province’s city of Shulan, where 18,916 people have been evacuated and 21 temporary relocation facilities have been established, according to Xinhua. Rescue teams have restored 85 electricity and 26 telecommunication facilities, the report said.

In the northern Heilongjiang province, water levels in 24 rivers were above the warning level as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the news agency said in a separate report.

The death toll in Hebei province’s Baoding city has climbed to 10 as northern China grapples with the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri, earlier reports said. Authorities are working on repairing damaged power, telecommunications and transport facilities, Xinhua reported. Some farmland and agricultural facilities have experienced damage.

Authorities in Tianjin were trying to to reinforce a dam to ensure it was safe as the water level rose, state-run CCTV reported, citing the local officials.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Khanun appeared to have changed its path toward waters near Busan, South Korea’s second-biggest city. The country’s weather agency urged people to take precautions, with the storm forecast to pass close to the area on Aug. 10. It is expected to make landfall near the southeastern coast of Gyeongsang, the Korea Meteorological Administration said in a briefing Sunday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.