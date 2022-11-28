(Bloomberg) -- China will end one of its major equity fundraising bans on property developers to ease the real estate downturn, allowing listed builders to sell local shares for debt repayment and acquisitions.

Some multi-year restrictions on stock sales by developers will be lifted Monday to support the “stable and healthy” development of the sector, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement introducing five new measures.

China is stepping up support for the embattled property industry, which has seen a wave of defaults and plunging sales following a crackdown from Beijing. Regulators issued a 16-point plan earlier this month to boost the real estate market, while several state-owned banks pledged at least 1.28 trillion yuan ($178 billion) in funding for developers.

With the latest measures Monday, listed firms will be allowed to resume private placements in China to raise funds to complete housing projects, build affordable housing, replenish working capital or repay debt. The regulator also allowed developers to sell stock to buy property assets, and opened the door for share listings following mergers.

In a separate move, the Chinese state-backed company at the center of a key program to guarantee local bond sales from cash-strapped developers is loosening requirements to access such funding, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Bond Insurance Co. will now accept collateral from builders beyond their core assets, according to the people, who requested anonymity talking about private matters. It’s also lifting the acceptable loan-to-value ratio to above 50% in some cases, the people said. In addition, the firm will consider collateral from less developed regions, they said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.