China Boosts Spending on Russian Energy to $35 Billion Since War
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China continues to expand its reliance on Russian energy, with purchases of crude, oil products, gas and coal rising to $35 billion since the war in Ukraine began, from about $20 billion a year earlier.
Although import values have been inflated by the global spike in energy prices due to the conflict, China is still taking more volumes, sometimes at discounted rates, from its strategic ally, according to the latest customs figures covering March through July. The increase comes as other countries shun Russian goods as punishment for the invasion.
Imports in July included a record haul of Russian coal, which rose 14% on year to 7.4 million tons, with coking coal for the steel industry hitting 2 million tons, an increase of 63%. Russia is now China’s top supplier of the fuel, supplanting Indonesia after the Southeast Asian nation deterred buyers by raising prices. And while crude imports from Russia declined from the prior month to 7.15 million tons, they were still 8% higher than a year ago and the nation remains the top origin for Chinese refiners.
Imports of liquefied natural gas also fell from June to about 410,000 tons, although they were 20% higher than a year ago. The volumes exclude imports via pipelines, which haven’t been reported by customs since the start of the year, but are the main channel to transport the fuel from Russia to China.
Despite a slowing economy, China raised its spending on Russian energy to $7.2 billion in July, from $4.7 billion in the same month last year, with shipments making up about 70% of total imports from Russia. Among other commodities:
- Refined copper imports fell 20% on year to 20,396 tons
- Refined nickel imports dropped 10% to 3,286 tons
- Aluminum imports rose 16% to 39,053 tons
- Palladium imports climbed 29% to 2,350 kilograms
- Wheat imports jumped 52% to 3,314 tons
Events Today
(All times Beijing unless otherwise shown.)
- China sets monthly 1 and 5-year loan prime rates
Today’s Chart
China is boosting monetary support -- with the greatest urgency directed at the metals-intensive property market. The deeper cut in the five-year loan prime rate, which banks use to price mortgages, relative to the one-year rate (short-term corporate loans) highlights that priority, says Bloomberg Economics.
On The Wire
China’s Sichuan extended industrial power cuts and activated its highest emergency response, adding to manufacturers’ woes in the region as they shut down factories. For more on the impact of the extreme weather:
Other items:
The Week Ahead
