(Bloomberg) -- China is expected to see more extreme weather this month from typhoons to stifling heat as the nation reels from deadly floods after the heaviest rains to hit Beijing in more than a century.

Parts of the nation’s north will see heavier-than-normal rainfall and hotter temperatures as wild weather sweeps across various regions, according to a briefing from the China Meteorological Administration on Thursday. Farms and cities face flooding, while some crops will get less rain, the bureau said.

It’s an ominous outlook for China, which has experienced periods of extreme heat that have stretched power grids and impacted crops, and the recent record rainfall caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. The weather bureau said the nation should expect more tropical storms to hit its shores.

As many as three typhoons could significantly impact China this month, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing the ministry of emergency management. The storms will mainly affect the nation’s east and coastal areas in the south, according to the report.

The wild weather battering China follows a global trend. South Korea is grappling with hotter temperatures after recent flooding, while scorching heat has swept across regions in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Americas. The world is on course for its warmest year on record.

China’s weather bureau said high temperatures will continue over the next few days in parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Gansu, threatening crops from cotton to corn. Heavier-than-normal rains are expected in the northeast and parts of the north, south and southwest, according to the agency.

The extreme weather is presenting challenges for the nation’s crop production, according to a statement from the agriculture ministry late Wednesday. The government department urged local authorities to drain flooded fields, seek to prevent the spread of disease in crops in an effort to secure a bumper autumn grain harvest.

