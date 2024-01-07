(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese energy firm has broken ground on a massive new 55 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) project in Shanxi province combining wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage in an old coal mining area.

State-owned Jinneng Holding Group Co. started construction on the project Friday, according to a report from Shanxi Daily. The facility in a derelict coal area in the mining hub of Datong will have 6 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity and 3.4 gigawatt-hours of energy storage. It will be connected to the grid by the end of 2025, feeding power to Beijing and its surrounding areas via the Datong-Tianjin ultra-high voltage power line, according to the report.

Jinneng didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Read more: China’s Deserts Show COP28 How to Triple Clean Energy By 2030

Construction on the project is starting after a record-breaking year for renewable installations. While full-year figures aren’t yet available, by the end of November China’s new solar panels were nearly double those installed over the whole of 2022.

