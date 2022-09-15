(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s brokerages slumped after the government urged them to reduce fees for businesses in a bid to help stabilize the economy.

Guotai Junan Securities Co. fell as much as 5%, the most in two months, while BOC International China Co. dropped as much as 6.1% in Shanghai. In Hong Kong, Huatai Securities Co. is heading for its lowest close since 2015. The decline comes amid broader weakness in Asia equities.

Fee reductions could include transaction and registration payments, according to guidelines from the State Council Thursday. Banks and other financial institutions were also encouraged to offer “reasonable discounts” for small and micro companies, and those who do not have preferential policies for these firms will be “resolutely punished.”

China’s financial institutions have been in the spotlight this year as a tool for the government to protect economic growth that has been hammered by strict Covid restrictions and a deepening property crisis. Banks have been asked to lend more to help millions of struggling businesses and meet the “reasonable financing needs” of developers.

“At present, the economic trajectory is facing contradictions and problems, and small and medium-sized enterprises are still finding many difficulties in production and operations,” the State Council said in the statement.

Data released on Friday showed signs of resilience for China’s economy as stimulus is being ramped up, with retail sales and industrial production rising more than estimated in August.

Still, the outlook remains fragile amid more local Covid outbreaks and stricter curbs ahead of the Communist Party’s leadership congress next month. A property slump continues to weigh on the economy, with separate data showing home prices declined for a 12th consecutive month in August.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.