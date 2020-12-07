55m ago
China Bucks Trend, New Japan Stimulus, WEF to Singapore: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- China is bucking the global trend of greater economic stimulus amid the coronavirus, preferring instead to refocus on controlling its record debt burden
- Yoshihide Suga is set to unveil his first stimulus package as Japan’s prime minister amid an increase in virus cases and a dip in support
- The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore instead of its traditional home of Switzerland
- The U.S. announced sanctions against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress as the Trump administration tries to ratchet up pressure on Beijing over its crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong
- The story of U.S. inflation in 2021 could very well amount to this: It’s all a mirage
- With Republican and Democratic negotiators struggling to reach an agreement on both a mammoth government spending bill and Covid-19 relief, lawmakers are set to postpone a Friday night deadline
- The ECB is using one of its main crisis-fighting tools to actively manage governments’ borrowing costs, some economists say
- Australia’s weather, not its intensifying political dispute with China, is likely to drive a drop in farm exports, writes James McIntyre
- South Korea and Japan look set to be the biggest winners in the Asian oil and chemicals marketplace as the world’s largest regional free-trade agreement paves the way for gradual tariff cuts
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will head to Brussels for urgent talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, amid growing fears on both sides that Brexit trade talks will fail
- Sweden’s central bank, which ended half a decade of negative rates last year, has again opened the door to negative borrowing costs
- President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, willfully broke the law by engaging in political activity in his official capacity
- A new political dynasty could be in the making in Indonesia, as family members of President Joko Widodo stand for local election
