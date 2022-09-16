(Bloomberg) -- China’s broad fiscal deficit widened to a fresh record in the first eight months of the year as land sales continued to drop while efforts to contain Covid outbreaks added to the spending burden.

The deficit in the budgets for all levels of government was 6 trillion yuan ($857 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Ministry of Finance released Friday. That is a new high for any comparable period and compares with a shortfall of 1.1 trillion yuan in January-August last year and a gap of 4 trillion yuan at the same point in 2020.

The data show the fiscal strain faced by the government is yet to ease, even though the dent in income from this year’s massive tax breaks has started to taper while the economy showed some signs of recovery in August. The imbalance could lead governments at different levels to cut expenditure and limit their ability to spur economic growth.

Covid lockdowns over the summer and power shortages have forced factories, restaurants and shopping malls to shut, weighing on tax revenue generation. Income from land sales continued to drop as a property market crisis persists.

In the meantime, spending needs are rising as China intensifies Covid curbs in the run-up to the 20th Communist Party congress, a once-in-five-years meeting where President Xi Jinping is due to secure a precedent-breaking third term in office. For instance, local governments have been asked to test residents regularly for coronavirus, regardless of infection levels.

Income from general public and government funds combined came in at 17.8 trillion yuan in January to August. General public revenue fell 8% from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.2% drop in the first seven months. It would have risen 3.7% had it not been for the tax rebates, the finance ministry said.

The government doled out more than 2.3 trillion yuan in tax breaks in the first half, nearly 90% of the relief planned for this year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on MOF data.

Revenue from the sale of land dropped 28.5% on year in the first eight months of 2022 to 3.4 trillion yuan, compared with a 31.7% slump in January-July.

Total spending was 23.8 trillion yuan. It includes 16.5 trillion yuan in general fiscal expenditure, which covers education, healthcare, defense and scientific research. That was up 6.3% on year, compared with a gain of 6.4% in the January-July period. Expenditure under the government fund budget rose 23.4%, down from a 29.8% jump in the first seven months.

Other highlights of the MOF release:

Income from deed taxes, which are paid when a property is bought or sold, fell 28.7% on year in January-August

Tax revenue from vehicle purchases slumped 30.5% in the period, as a policy to halve the levy paid on some new passenger cars continued to cause an impact

Revenue from taxes on corporate and individual income gained 2.5% and 8.9%, respectively

State-owned land use right transfer expenditure, a part of which is invested in infrastructure, fell 12.2% to 3.9 trillion yuan

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.