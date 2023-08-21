(Bloomberg) -- China’s budget deficit shrank by more than a third so far this year, a sign of Beijing’s cautious fiscal policy despite the economy’s slowdown and a worsening housing slump.

The broadest measure of the fiscal gap — the so-called augmented deficit — was 3.3 trillion yuan ($449 billion) in the first seven months of this year, down 37% from the same period in 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. Total revenue rose 6%, while spending was down 4.8% in the period.

The figures show how reticent the government at all levels has been so far this year to step up stimulus, even as economic conditions worsened since April. Many provinces took a severe hit to their finances in 2022 and they likely don’t have the fiscal capacity to substantially boost spending without much more support from the central government.

Last year, the total budget deficit for the 31 provinces hit the highest since at least 2012 as the costs of the Covid Zero policy soared, while revenues slumped due to the weak economy, tax breaks and a fall in land sales. In the first half of this year, a majority of provinces have shrunk their main budget deficit from last year, partly due to a recovery in tax revenue.

The augmented deficit is based on a combination of two government fiscal plans: the general and government fund budgets. Official data Monday showed revenue from the general public budget — which includes taxes and fees — was almost 14 trillion yuan in the seven months of the year, up 11.5% from the same period last year. That compares with a 13.3% increase in the year through June. Tax revenue rose 14.5% and income from deed taxes, which are paid when a property is bought or sold, rose 4.2%.

Government revenue from selling land-use rights fell 19.1%, dragging down fund income.

General public spending was up 3.3% to 15.2 trillion yuan and government fund spending was down 23.3%.

Note: A positive number for balance means surplus, while a negative figure indicates deficit.

Source: Ministry of Finance

(Updates throughout with more details)

