(Bloomberg) -- China’s general fiscal revenue contracted 33% in May from a year earlier as the government continued to hand out tax rebates to support businesses and shore up the Covid-hit economy.

Government income from mainly taxes and fees totaled 1.24 trillion yuan ($185 billion) last month, according to Bloomberg calculations using official data released Thursday. Income for the first four months of the year was 8.67 trillion yuan, down 10.1% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Revenue for the four-month period would have increased 2.9% from a year earlier had it not been for the tax rebates, the ministry said.

The government expanded this year’s 1.5 trillion-yuan value-added tax refund plan by another 140 billion yuan in May. It stepped up the fiscal stimulus because economic activity remained subdued with the omicron variant continuing to spread in key cities like Beijing while a housing market slump persisted.

The government started providing the tax relief in April and the dent on income is expected to taper off in the coming months given that 1.34 trillion yuan had been paid out by last month, according to figures provided by MOF officials previously. The MOF aims to complete the returns for small companies and manufacturing firms by the end of this month.

With the property market showing little signs of improvement, the slump in real estate income will continue to weigh on the fiscus. Government revenue from selling land plunged by 28.7% year-on-year in the first five months of 2022. Deed taxes, which are paid when a property is bought or sold, fell 28.1% in the period, MOF data showed.

Tax revenue from vehicle purchases tumbled 28.9% in January-May from a year ago, after falling 28.3% in the first four months, reflecting weak consumer spending. Meanwhile, taxes on corporate and individual income increased at a slower pace than in January-April, by 4% and 8.3%, respectively.

Government spending, however, continued to rise. General fiscal expenditure, which includes spending on education, healthcare and scientific research, rose 5.9% on year to 9.91 trillion yuan in January-May.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.