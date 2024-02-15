(Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Logan Group Co.’s representatives will appear at a Hong Kong court hearing Friday looking to avoid the same fate that recently befell its larger competitor China Evergrande Group — involuntary liquidation.

Logan, whose default prompted a creditor group to seek a wind-up of two key units, is determined to forge on with a restructuring plan. It’ll first have to convince Judge Anthony Chan that the plan’s terms — including offers of cash and convertible bonds — are viable and has enough creditor support.

The hearing is occurring while the court’s decision on Jan. 29 to wind-up Evergrande is still fresh in investors’ minds. That order led observers to question whether it’s enforceable in mainland China, but also reminded creditors that they can find a fair judicial ear when restructuring negotiations grind to a halt.

Still, any adverse ruling for the Shenzhen-headquartered home builder would likely further weaken confidence in the housing industry mired in a persistent slump that’s dragging on the world’s second-largest economy.

A key point of contention that likely will be addressed early in the hearing is to determine who is the creditor formally pushing for liquidation. A bondholder group that had filed the original wind-up petition has said it plans to withdraw the suit after being assuaged by the restructuring plan. A group of bank creditors, still yet to be satisfied, threatened to carry on the suit.

Until last month, Logan, which has $8 billion in total offshore debt, seemed to be on a largely unencumbered path to restructuring, corralling creditors for their support.

A key group of bondholders had signed off on the restructuring plan after Logan disclosed four options to pay holders of existing offshore notes — including $15 cash for every $100 of bond principal with accrued interest waived.

Bondholders’ recovery rates would roughly range between 15 cents to 38 cents on the dollar, depending the chosen option, according to company estimates.

But in mid-January, bank creditors split with bondholders, saying they weren’t given requested information from the company and may replace bondholders in the wind-up petition.

In a hearing last month, Judge Chan urged the parties to sort out their priorities. “I’m not going to give you forever.” he said.

By day’s-end, the parties likely will have a clearer understanding of Chan’s timeline.

