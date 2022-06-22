(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese state-linked developer long considered among the nation’s most resilient has been cut to selective default by S&P Global Ratings, as fallout from a property debt crisis spreads.

Greenland Holding Group Co. was downgraded from CC, after recently extending repayment by a year on a $488 million bond that had been due June 25. While the builder said last week that it had received sufficient support from noteholders for the extension, investors have remained concerned about its longer-term health amid a broader industry downturn.

The Shanghai-based firm would likely have lacked the funding to repay the notes without the extension, S&P analysts including Jay Lau wrote in a report on Wednesday. “We view the transaction as a distressed debt restructuring tantamount to a default,” they said.

China’s 11th-largest developer by contracted sales is partially owned by local government entities. The company rocked the market in May when it proposed to reschedule the debt payment. The move spurred worries over the extent and scope of future state support for troubled real estate firms after authorities clamped down on the debt-saddled sector.

Greenland said that about 97% of bondholders’ votes were in favor of extending the bond, according to a Monday stock exchange filing. The proposal to delay repayment on the note had triggered concern among some investors over preferential treatment for other offshore creditors. The firm has four other dollar bonds due this year.

The developer said previously that in order to avoid unfair treatment of holders of the extended bond, it planned to redeem all or part of the note when its repayment ability improved. The firm said in a May call with investors that it plans to shore up its liquidity through the second half of the year if the impact of Covid-19 eases in Shanghai and across the nation.

