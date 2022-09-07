(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. received a petition in Hong Kong to wind up its business, adding to the turmoil at the Chinese developer.

A court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16, according to a court filing, with parties involved including the company and Chen Huaijun.

Sun Hongbin, dubbed the “white knight” in China for bailing out fellow billionaires and their empires, has been unable to rescue his own from the property crisis that’s engulfing the world’s second-biggest economy. Sunac is among more than a dozen developers including China Evergrande Group which have defaulted on dollar bonds in the past year. Chinese issuers have missed payment on a record amount of public notes this year.

Sunac, which was once the country’s fourth-largest builder by sales, has fallen to ninth so far this year according to China Real Estate Information Corp. data.

