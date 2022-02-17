(Bloomberg) -- China’s troubled developers have given off more signs of strains this week, as one of the nation’s 20 largest builders failed to make two dollar-bond interest payments.

Yango Group Co., a Shanghai-based developer that operates in more than 100 cities across the country, hasn’t made a combined $27.3 million of interest payments initially due Jan. 15 by a 30-day grace period, according to a Shenzhen stock exchange filing. The company, whose 2021 contracted sales were 19th highest according to China Real Estate Information Corp., said it is facing a temporary cash flow issue and plans to hold a bondholder meeting.

The missed coupons come two months after parent Fujian Yango Group Co. said in December it failed to pay the coupon on a dollar bond.

Chinese developers continued to be under pressure following record defaults last year amid government clampdown on excessive borrowing, which have helped to drag down primary issuance in Asia to its weakest annual start since 2019. Despite Beijing’s plan to garner support from bad-debt managers to aid the sector and easing property-loan curbs, many developers continue to struggle amid slumping new-home sales while investor confidence wanes.

Yango Justice International Ltd., the Yango Group unit which issued the two dollar bonds with the missed coupons, received bondholder approval in November to exchange three other notes amid efforts to extend maturities.

Yango Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

