(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers are increasing their sales of onshore bonds to fund project construction, a sign that loosened government policy is helping to ease the sector’s liquidity crunch.

China Vanke Co., the country’s second-largest builder by contracted sales last year, on Wednesday was set to complete its second 3-year, 3 billion yuan ($473 million) bond of 2022 in the domestic interbank market. Proceeds of both notes will go toward building projects, according to bond issuance documents.

It remains rare for Chinese developers to help fund projects through the onshore bond market, where deal proceeds largely go toward repaying existing debt. But authorities have taken steps and are considering others in response to builders’ cash crunch, from lifting debt limits related to acquisitions and urging banks to boost property-related financing to possibly easing usage of presale funds.

Chinese Developers' Local Bond Plans for M&A Signal a Shift

Shenzhen-based builder China Overseas Enterprise Development Group Co. sold 3 billion yuan of notes last month, with half the proceeds earmarked for project construction, according to a bond issuance document.

