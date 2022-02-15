KKR Closes on $1.7 Billion Office-Portfolio Refinancing in Workspace Bet
(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. completed a $1.7 billion refinancing of a U.S. office portfolio in a long-term bet on demand for in-person workspace.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. completed a $1.7 billion refinancing of a U.S. office portfolio in a long-term bet on demand for in-person workspace.
An apartment the size of a large closet may be a point of pride for many New Yorkers. For those who love their space, there’s always Queens.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will need to navigate a series of challenges that could delay interest-rate liftoff as it seeks to reach its goals of a fully employed economy and inflation sustainably back in its 2-3% target range.
Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of improperly trying to gather criminal evidence despite supposedly conducting a civil investigation.
Just because it’s a fun splurge doesn’t mean it can’t also be a smart place to put your money.
Feb 15, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers are increasing their sales of onshore bonds to fund project construction, a sign that loosened government policy is helping to ease the sector’s liquidity crunch.
China Vanke Co., the country’s second-largest builder by contracted sales last year, on Wednesday was set to complete its second 3-year, 3 billion yuan ($473 million) bond of 2022 in the domestic interbank market. Proceeds of both notes will go toward building projects, according to bond issuance documents.
It remains rare for Chinese developers to help fund projects through the onshore bond market, where deal proceeds largely go toward repaying existing debt. But authorities have taken steps and are considering others in response to builders’ cash crunch, from lifting debt limits related to acquisitions and urging banks to boost property-related financing to possibly easing usage of presale funds.
Chinese Developers’ Local Bond Plans for M&A Signal a Shift
Shenzhen-based builder China Overseas Enterprise Development Group Co. sold 3 billion yuan of notes last month, with half the proceeds earmarked for project construction, according to a bond issuance document.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.