(Bloomberg) -- China’s world-beating equity rally is under strain after one of the worst routs in years caught traders off guard.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.2 percent by the mid-day break on Monday, rising above the key 3,000-point level after earlier slipping as much as 0.2 percent. A brighter start to the week would signal that stocks can resume their climb at a pace that’s more acceptable to authorities, while another lurch lower could fuel concerns over disorderly selling by margin traders.

The index sank 4.4 percent Friday, its second-worst decline in three years, ending the week lower for the first time in 2019. The bearish call on shares of a state-owned insurer, delivered by analysts at China’s biggest state-owned brokerage, was interpreted as a sign that the government wants the surge in Chinese stocks to slow down. Disappointing export figures gave investors another reason to sell.

It was the first time this year that China appeared to take steps to cool a buying frenzy that had added more than $1.8 trillion to equity values since January and lifted turnover to a more than three-year high. The government, which has until now been a big supporter of the rally, gave little indication over the weekend of whether its stance on markets has changed. Friday’s rout was not prominently featured by state-owned financial media on Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sofia Horta e Costa in Hong Kong at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.