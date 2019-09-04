(Bloomberg) -- China called for the timely use of tools including broad and targeted reserve ratio cuts to support the economy, CCTV reported, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

This comes as a growing number of economists cut their forecasts for gross domestic product growth in 2020 to below 6% as a result of increasing risks from the tariff war with the U.S. Bank of America’s Helen Qiao and others are warning that the government’s current approach to stimulus is proving insufficient.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Evelyn Yu in Shanghai at yyu263@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Allen Wan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.