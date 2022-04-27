(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet pledged to stabilize employment as the government strives to bolster economic growth, which is under threat from outbreaks of Covid-19.

More forceful policy measures should be taken to boost jobs, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. Stabilizing employment is a “key support” to keeping economic growth within a proper range, Li said.

Chinese authorities have made multiple efforts to stablize the economy in just the past few days. President Xi Jinping called for an all-out effort to boost infrastructure construction on Tuesday, while the People’s Bank of China said it will step up monetary policy support to the real economy. The employment situation has worsened in March, when the surveyed jobless rate climbed to 5.8%, the highest since May 2020.

Local governments should take responsibility for keeping employment stable and ensure their annual goals for jobs are met, the report said citing the meeting.

The State Council, akin to the cabinet, said China would provide subsidies to industries under stress while encouraging negotiation of flexible work arrangements and allowing all small- and medium-sized companies to delay some social insurance payments.

