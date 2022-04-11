(Bloomberg) -- China hit back at a U.S. research report that said major automakers such as BMW AG and General Motors Co. have links to controversial labor programs in the Asian nation, escalating a dispute over Beijing’s activities in Xinjiang.

“Those U.S. researchers’ conclusions are nothing but ill-intentioned smears against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday at a regular press briefing in the capital. He added that the government of the world’s No. 2 economy protects the rights of workers and that people of all ethnic groups benefit from economic development.

Zhao also said “the so-called forced labor allegation in Xinjiang is the biggest lie of the century,” repeating China’s standard response to criticism of its handling of the predominately Muslim Uyghur minority region in its far west.

BMW, Volkswagen Face Scrutiny Over Supply Chain Ties to Xinjiang

Horizon Advisory, a U.S.-based consultancy, said in a report last week that suppliers to BMW, GM and Volkswagen AG, and to China-based electric vehicle manufacturers including Nio Inc. and BYD Co., are linked to forced labor programs in Xinjiang.

The concern centers around the production of aluminum, raising questions for another key industry about alleged human rights abuses in its supply chain. The U.S. and allies have already sanctioned several individuals and entities with ties to Xinjiang, and curbed imports of cotton products, tomatoes and solar equipment.

From July, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act will ban goods from Xinjiang unless U.S. importers can prove they aren’t made with forced labor.

Volkswagen said earlier it has no evidence of forced labor by its Xinjiang suppliers and is not aware of any aluminum from the region being used in its manufacturing or products. BMW said all its direct suppliers are contractually obligated to comply with health and safety standards, and verify that sub-suppliers also meet those requirements.

A BYD spokesperson said it “enforces rigorous oversight of its entire supply chain” including by conducting regular labor audits. Representatives for GM and Nio didn’t respond to requests for comment.

