China Calls for More Communication With U.S. on Overseas IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- China called for more communication with the U.S on the regulation of Chinese companies that are listed there and sought “proper solutions” to manage policy expectations and a good environment.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a statement after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, responding to Beijing’s clampdown on private industry, halted initial public offerings of Chinese companies until they boost disclosures of risks posed to shareholders.

SEC Chief Blocks Chinese IPOs Until Risks Better Disclosed

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.